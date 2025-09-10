Several hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash on American Legion Bridge

article

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer sent three people to the hospital early Wednesday morning and caused major delays on the American Legion Bridge.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on the outer loop of I-495 near the Clara Barton Parkway and the bridge span, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Three vehicles were involved, and several lanes were blocked.

FOX 5’s Annie Mae reports delays stretched up to four hours during the morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.