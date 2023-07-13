Several hospitalized after argument leads to shooting outside restaurant in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say at least three people were hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in Silver Spring.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 14300 block of Layhill Road.
Montgomery County Police say three people were transported to nearby hospitals with what appear to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.
