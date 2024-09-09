Several Harford County schools close after fatal Joppatowne High School shooting

Several schools in Harford County will be closed on Monday following a fatal shooting at Joppatowne High School on Friday.

Authorities reported that 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant was fatally shot by fellow student Jaylen Rushawn Prince, 16, during a dispute in a school bathroom. Prince has been charged as an adult with murder, first and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently held at the Harford County Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.

READ MORE: 15-year-old student dead after shooting in school bathroom in Maryland; police

Joppatowne High School will remain closed from Monday, September 9, through Wednesday, September 11, with classes resuming on Thursday, September 12. Additionally, Magnolia Middle, Magnolia Elementary, Joppatowne Elementary, and Riverside Elementary schools will be closed on Monday, September 9, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 10.

Counseling services will be available for students and community members on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the following locations:

Windsor Valley Community Center: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 570 Meadowood Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Edgewood Boys and Girls Club: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 2002 Cedar Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Edgewood EPI Center: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood, MD 21040

Additionally, students from Riverside Elementary School, Joppatowne Elementary School, Magnolia Elementary School, Magnolia Middle School, and Joppatowne High School can pick up a bagged lunch at Magnolia Middle School and Mariner Point Park, on Monday, September 9, 2024, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, students from Joppatowne High School can pick up two-day meal kits at Joppatowne High School and the Windsor Valley Community Center between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.