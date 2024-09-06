15 year old student shot in school bathroom in Maryland; police

A shooting occurred in the men's bathroom of Joppatowne High School that left one teen suffering serious injuries, according to Harford County officials.

According to police, the shooting occurred in a first floor bathroom during an altercation and things escalated to a single shot being fired by the suspect. Police say the suspect left the school grounds after the shooting while other individuals took the victim out of the bathroom where nurses attended to him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital following the shooting and is in serious condition.

The victim is described as a 15-year-old student and the suspect a 16-year-old student. Officials say the suspect was apprehended within minutes of the incident. According to officials, this was the first day of the suspects' attendance at school despite being the fourth day of the school year.

"This is a 16-year-old suspect that we are now not allowed to talk to."

It was initially reported by school officials that the shooting was an isolated incident on campus. Officials reported a fight breaking out on campus between known parties, and a weapon was being brought onto campus and used in the incident.

We now know that weapon was in fact a gun.

An alert of the incident has been made available on the schools website and homepage.

