Several arrested for rioting in DC, police say; additional suspects sought

Authorities have arrested several people they say were involved in rioting in D.C. over the weekend. Police say over a dozen individuals were arrested between Saturday and Sunday night.

Violent demonstrations with rioters setting fires, smashing windows and breaking into businesses in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota were reported throughout the District. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the entire Washington, D.C., National Guard in to help with the response in the nation's capital and enacted an 11 p.m. curfew Sunday that extended into Monday morning.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Burglary Two offense -1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW - Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 5:12 am. CCN 20-080-32

The following were arrested and charged in D.C.:

-Antonio Lawrey, 30, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting

-Autumn Walker, 18, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Felony Destruction of Property

-Brandon Lisenby, 21, of Alexandria, VA, charged with Felony Looting

-Clarence Monte Jones, 34, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting

-Diawoo Kwadowo Kwadowo, 24, of no fixed address, charged with Theft

-Domonique Maxey, 26, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary One

-Eric Pineda, 18, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Felony Rioting and Receiving Stolen Property

-Gideon Adomako-Jones, 20, of Alexandria, VA, charged with Felony Looting

-Issac Walker, 29, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting

-Jae Hyuk Kwon, 22, of Baltimore, MD, charged with Felony Looting

-Jerry Johnson, 29, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, charged with Simple Assault

-Justin Paul, 20, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Destruction of Property

-Kevon Jackson, 27, of Northeast, DC, charged with Theft One and Possession with Intent to Distribute

-Lathan Martin Nathan, 30, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting

-Monet Drummond, 31, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting

-Sincerity Benson-El, 26, of Chesterfield, VA, charged with Burglary One

-Trayvon Strong, 24, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting

-Henry Medrano, 24, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Deface Private/Public Property

Officers have released images of individuals they say are being sought for additional incidents.