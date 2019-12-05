Settlement reached in MGM National Harbor electric shock case

article

A settlement has been reached in the case of a young Prince George’s County girl who suffered an electric shock at MGM National Harbor in June 2018.

The settlement – which is confidential – closes the family’s case against MGM, its electrical contractor Rosendin Electric, and the general contractor Whiting-Turner.

Zynae Green – who was 6-years-old at the time – suffered permanent injuries as a result of the shock she suffered at National Harbor on June 26, 2018.

She was left unable to walk or talk as a result of the incident, and she requires around the clock care.

