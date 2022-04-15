Settlement reached in cases involving Lafayette Square protests in June 2020

June will mark the two-year anniversary of the day Black Lives Matter protestors were pushed out of Lafayette Square in a clash with federal law enforcement. Now, a settlement has been reached in lawsuits stemming from that day.

The ACLU and Black Lives Matter sued the U.S. government, claiming their first amendment rights were violated when U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service in riot gear cleared out the park on June 1, 2020.

In the days leading up to that moment, there was also widespread vandalism, arsons at St. John Church and a torched building in Lafayette Park.

When police moved to clear the area, so President Trump could visit the church, the crackdown surprised many.

Under the agreement, both the Park Police and the Secret Service are prohibited from discriminatory policing. There are also policy changes on making clear announcements to crowds before any action is taken.

While critics say there's not enough focus on protestors' actions leading up to the crackdown, the ACLU says that shouldn't matter.

"It certainly did not appear to be a peaceful protest and law enforcement officers in those circumstances are well within their rights to take appropriate actions to protect themselves and others at the event," says Zach Smith with the Heritage Foundation.

"The constitutional first amendment rights of the people who were at Lafayette Square that day singing and chanting and raising their voices for racial justice cannot be curtailed because of what someone else done at a different place on a different day," says Scott Michelman with the ACLU.

Now, with this agreement, one of the protestors is hopeful the police and protestors will change tactics moving forward.

"I do think we have reasons to be optimistic because some of these changes really raise the threshold for clearing and dispersing of protestors," says Lia Poteet. "To begin with, it includes non-discrimination codes in park policy and requires methods of accountability."

The Justice Department declined to be interviewed, but in a statement to FOX 5, the U.S. Park Police said:

"We hope this updated policy can serve as a model for others to uphold civil rights and facilitate safe demonstrations."