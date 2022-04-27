Service dogs stolen by 15-year-olds rescued in Prince George's County

Two service dogs were rescued Wednesday by police after they were taken by two 15-year-olds during a vehicle theft in Northwest.

In a joint effort between D.C. Police and Prince George’s County Police, the 15-year-old boys were arrested in Prince George’s County after police say they assaulted a victim and took their vehicle.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. Police say the call came in at 12:22 p.m. for a robbery of a vehicle in the 2000 block of 12th Street NW. The teenagers had fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle with the two dogs — a white and gray Shih Tzu and a black mini poodle — inside it.

Advertisement

Both dogs, "Sophie" and "Lily," were safely recovered from the stolen vehicle. And the 15-year-olds are awaiting charges in Washington, D.C.