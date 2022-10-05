Person struck, killed by vehicle in northwest DC; road closures as police investigate

Authorities say a female is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest D.C. Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. near 10th and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim was initially transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she died a short time later.

Investigators say the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The 900 and 1000 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW will be shut down to traffic as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.