Manassas brewery pays tribute to 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing

A brewery in Manassas is paying tribute to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport this week.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

2 Silos Brewing posted a photo of a round of beers poured for the troops.

"A round for the 13 Americans that won’t be coming home after serving our country overseas," the brewery's Facebook post said.

"Here’s to them & to all military families who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

All 13 U.S. troops killed in the bombing have now been identified by the DOD.

READ MORE: All 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing identified by DOD

Advertisement

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.