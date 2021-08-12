Former customs officer from Manassas pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Manassas is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Law enforcement tracked the child pornography to 43-year-old Steve Keith Didieu using his social media ID.

Prosecutors say Didieu shared and traded images with other people using social-media accounts.

Some of the victims being abused in the content included children as young as toddlers, according to prosecutors.

After he pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography, he will be sentenced on Dec. 2.