Serial armed robbery suspect connected to 7 cases in Prince George's County

A serial armed robber is still on the loose, and the Prince George's County Police Department is asking for help finding him.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of a suspect who is wanted in connection to seven armed robberies at businesses in Prince George's County. The suspect's crime spree, according to police, began on April 8.

In one photo, the man can be seen entering what appears to be a 7-Eleven convenience store. Police have not released details on what was taken during the robberies or what exact businesses the suspect allegedly stole from.

