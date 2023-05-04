Serial armed robbery suspect arrested in DC

A man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies at businesses across the D.C. region has been arrested.

Authorities say 35-year-old Shamell Joyner of Washington, D.C. was taken into custody Tuesday.

Investigators say Joyner is connected to a string of heists at convenience stores and gas stations in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Shamell Joyner (Prince Georges County Police Department)

He is currently facing charges in three commercial robberies in Prince George's County and eight offenses, including armed carjacking and armed robbery, in the District.

Joyner is in custody in D.C. and will be held there pending extradition to Prince George's County.

Anyone with additional information for police is asked to contact them at 301-516-2830.