September 11: Trump marks 25 years since 9/11 attacks at Pentagon; flag unfurled at sunrise

An American flag was unfurled at sunrise Friday at the Pentagon as Americans mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

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President Donald Trump will commemorate the anniversary at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, honoring the 184 military personnel and civilians killed when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the building.

Earlier this week, he stood with first responders, Gold Star families and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on the Ellipse during a Steel Across America event, alongside a 21‑foot, 16,900‑pound steel beam recovered from the South Tower. The beam has served as a traveling memorial, appearing in pop‑up events across 21 states leading up to the anniversary.

FOX 5 is making available its FOX 5 DC Archive featuring footage and coverage from Sept. 11, 2001.

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September 11: Pentagon flag unfurled marking 25 years since 9/11 attacks