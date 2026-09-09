Possible meteor spotted over parts of Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A possible meteor lit up the early‑morning sky over parts of Maryland on Wednesday, with several people reporting a bright fireball around 2:50 a.m. over Charles County.
Some witnesses described the streak as bright white and green, visible over areas including Waldorf, Accokeek and Indian Head.
Fred‑Star Suave Velez shared video of the moment with FOX 5. In the clip, the reflection of the fireball can be seen passing across a rear windshield before the sky briefly lights up.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office says it received one report of a green flash that appeared briefly and then disappeared. No additional calls were made.
Possible meteor spotted over parts of Maryland (Fred-Star Suave Velez)
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 reporting and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.