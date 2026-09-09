The Brief Possible meteor reported around 2:50 a.m. over parts of Charles County. Witnesses saw a bright white and green streak over Waldorf, Accokeek and Indian Head. Sheriff’s Office received one call about a brief green flash before it disappeared.



A possible meteor lit up the early‑morning sky over parts of Maryland on Wednesday, with several people reporting a bright fireball around 2:50 a.m. over Charles County.

Some witnesses described the streak as bright white and green, visible over areas including Waldorf, Accokeek and Indian Head.

Fred‑Star Suave Velez shared video of the moment with FOX 5. In the clip, the reflection of the fireball can be seen passing across a rear windshield before the sky briefly lights up.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office says it received one report of a green flash that appeared briefly and then disappeared. No additional calls were made.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Possible meteor spotted over parts of Maryland (Fred-Star Suave Velez)