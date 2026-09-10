9/11 attacks: WATCH FOX 5 archived coverage from Sept. 11, 2001

Americans in Washington, D.C., and across the country are marking 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks with ceremonies, tributes and acts of service honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed.

At the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, a memorial service will honor the 184 military personnel and civilians killed when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the building.

In Manhattan, families and loved ones will gather at ground zero to read the names of those killed in the twin towers, with moments of silence marking the times the planes struck and the towers fell.

Near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, an observance will honor the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who fought back against hijackers before the plane crashed in a field.

FOX 5 is making available its FOX 5 DC Archive of footage and coverage from Sept. 11, 2001.

WATCH FOX 5 DC September 11, 2001 Archive

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 8:45am

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 9:09am

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 11am

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 1pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 3pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 4:15pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 6pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 7:30pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 8pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 10pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 11pm