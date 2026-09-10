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9/11 attacks: WATCH FOX 5 archived coverage from Sept. 11, 2001

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FOX 5 DC
News
Updated September 10, 2026 1:01 PM EDT Published September 10, 2026 12:46 PM EDT
"The newsroom erupted": Assignment editor Kenny Martin remembers 9/11
"The newsroom erupted": Assignment editor Kenny Martin remembers 9/11

"The newsroom erupted": Assignment editor Kenny Martin remembers 9/11

FOX 5 DC senior assignment editor Kenny Martin shares his experience working in the newsroom during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

WASHINGTON - Americans in Washington, D.C., and across the country are marking 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks with ceremonies, tributes and acts of service honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed.

At the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, a memorial service will honor the 184 military personnel and civilians killed when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the building.

In Manhattan, families and loved ones will gather at ground zero to read the names of those killed in the twin towers, with moments of silence marking the times the planes struck and the towers fell.

"Things started to shift": Meteorologist Mike Thomas remembers 9/11
"Things started to shift": Meteorologist Mike Thomas remembers 9/11

"Things started to shift": Meteorologist Mike Thomas remembers 9/11

FOX 5 DC meteorologist Mike Thomas recalls his experience as a sixth grader in Montgomery County during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, an observance will honor the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who fought back against hijackers before the plane crashed in a field.

FOX 5 is making available its FOX 5 DC Archive of footage and coverage from Sept. 11, 2001.

WATCH FOX 5 DC September 11, 2001 Archive

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 8:45am

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 9:09am

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 11am

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 1pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 3pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 4:15pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 6pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 7:30pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 8pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 10pm

FOX 5 DC ARCHIVE: 9/11 coverage at 11pm

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting. 

NewsWashington, D.C.September 11