Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station

The Brief One man was killed after an outdoor dispute led to an exchange of gunfire inside the Addison Road Metro station. Police are actively searching for the surviving suspect who fled the scene. The station has since reopened and normal service is resuming after initial Blue and Silver Line delays.



One man is dead and police are searching for an armed suspect following a shooting inside the Addison Road Metro station in Prince George’s County on Monday.

1 dead

What we know:

The incident began as a dispute between two men outside the station, according to Metro Transit Police. The altercation escalated when both individuals moved inside to the mezzanine level and exchanged gunfire.

One man sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

File Photo.

FOX 5 reports that while the station was temporarily closed for evidence collection, the on-scene investigation has wrapped up and the station has since reopened. Metro Transit Police and detectives processed the active crime scene, including the identification of shell casings located near the station's bike racks. A single patrol car remains stationed at the scene.

Because of the initial investigation, officials said the Blue and Silver Line trains were bypassing Addison Road in both directions, causing delays for riders, but normal foot traffic has resumed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the initial dispute remains unknown.

What's next:

Investigators are currently working to locate the second suspect involved in the shooting who fled the scene, according to officials. The Metro Transit Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Park Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department.