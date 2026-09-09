Lyft driver accused of abducting 2 women during ride from Maryland to Virginia

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The Brief A Lyft driver is accused of abducting two women during a ride from Maryland to Virginia. Police said the driver tried to prevent the women from leaving the vehicle after proposing that they pay him rather than Lyft. Police have been unable to locate Adar Bulut who is charged with abduction and reckless driving.



A Lyft driver is wanted by Prince William County police after they said he abducted two women who requested a ride from Maryland to Woodbridge, Virginia.

What we know:

Officers said the victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, requested a Lyft ride using the app to get them from an event in Maryland to their home in Virginia.

The driver of the Lyft vehicle picked the women up and proposed that a discounted rate be paid to him rather than through Lyft.

As he was dropping the women off, an argument broke out over the price of the ride. Police said the driver prevented the women from leaving the car by driving a short distance before allowing them to get out.

The victims did not report any injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Noble Fir Court around 12:33 a.m. to investigate the incident.

Officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the driver, identified as Adar Bulut, 25, of Falls Church. However, police have not yet located him.

Bulut is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He is charged with two counts of abduction and one count of reckless driving, police said.

Anyone with information about Bulut's whereabouts is urged to call Prince William County Police.