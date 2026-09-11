President Donald Trump and Americans in Washington, D.C., and across the country are marking 25 years since the September 11 attacks with ceremonies, tributes and acts of service honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed.

Trump will commemorate the anniversary Friday at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, honoring the 184 military personnel and civilians killed when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the building. Earlier this week, he stood with first responders, Gold Star families and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on the Ellipse during a Steel Across America event, alongside a 21‑foot, 16,900‑pound steel beam recovered from the South Tower. The beam has served as a traveling memorial, appearing in pop‑up events across 21 states leading up to the anniversary.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ September 11: US marks 25 years since the 9/11 attacks

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In Manhattan, families and loved ones will gather at ground zero to read the names of those killed in the twin towers, with moments of silence marking the times the planes struck and the towers fell. Vice President JD Vance will commemorate the attacks at the World Trade Center site.

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Other administration officials will gather in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, ensuring the White House has a presence at all three sites tied to the attacks. The observance will honor the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who fought back against hijackers before the plane crashed in a field.

FOX 5 is making available its FOX 5 DC Archive featuring footage and coverage from Sept. 11, 2001.

REALTED: 9/11 memorials in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania honor the lives lost