The Brief A 13‑year‑old middle school student was struck and killed while riding a bike near shopping center. Superintendent Michelle Reid said three separate incidents Wednesday involved students on bikes or scooters hit by vehicles. Police say the truck was leaving the area when it struck the teen, and families are mourning the loss.



A northern Virginia community is mourning after a 13‑year‑old middle school student was struck and killed while riding a bike near a shopping center.

The teen was one of three students hit Wednesday in Fairfax County. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said there were three separate incidents involving students on bikes or scooters struck by vehicles.

RELATED: 13-year-old killed after being struck by truck while riding bike in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia community mourns 13 year old student struck and killed while riding bike

Tragically, this one was fatal.

The Robert Frost Middle School student was wearing a helmet, but the force of the truck that hit him was too great. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., about a half‑mile from the school, next to the shopping center on Picket Road.

Fairfax County’s crash reconstruction unit says the truck was leaving the area when it struck the teen.

The crash, and the others, are weighing heavily on parents and students. Police have not identified the driver or the student.

In a message to families, Superintendent Reid called it a heartbreaking loss and urged the community to pause and consider ways to keep students safe. She said drivers need to slow down, and students should wear helmets, follow traffic signs and use bike lanes when available.

Officials have not yet released details on the other two incidents. The district is also reviewing a proposal to return crossing guards to key locations.

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