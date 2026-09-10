When will the first snowfall hit DC this fall, winter?

The Brief The Farmers' Almanac advises watching late November through December for D.C.'s first snowfall. The District's southern latitude makes predicting the first snow difficult Driven by a strong El Niño pattern, temperatures will frequently hover right around freezing this winter.



It may still feel like summer outside, but winter weather is fast approaching, which means you're probably already wondering when to expect those first flakes.

Timeline:

For the Washington, D.C. area, the first snowfall of the season is notoriously unpredictable. However, the Farmers' Almanac suggests keeping a close eye on the calendar from late November through December.

While the Mid-Atlantic interior typically sees snow before the end of the year, D.C.'s southern latitude means it sometimes waits much longer for the right combination of cold air and atmospheric moisture.

In some years, the region behaves more like the Deep South, experiencing long periods of mild weather before a rare, sudden winter storm hits.

What counts as the "first snowfall"?

What we know:

When asking when the first snowfall will arrive, the answer is often more complicated than it sounds. Meteorologists typically distinguish between three different milestones, which can arrive weeks apart.

First flakes: Snow is observed falling from the sky, but it melts immediately and leaves absolutely nothing on the ground.

First measurable snowfall: At least 0.1 inches of snow accumulates on the ground. This is the official threshold commonly used by National Weather Service climate records.

First significant snowfall: An inch or more of snow accumulates, making the winter event much more noticeable, and usually requiring you to pull out the first shovel of the season.

The Farmer's Almanac considers the first snowfall to be measurable, or accumulating snow, not just the season's first flakes.

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DC winter forecast

Dig deeper:

Looking ahead to the 2026–2027 winter, the Farmers' Almanac forecasts an unpredictable mix of precipitation for the region. Driven by a strong El Niño pattern, the D.C. area is expected to see a secondary storm track riding up the coast.

Because temperatures may frequently hover right around freezing, D.C. residents should be prepared for forecasts to change rapidly. A degree or two will make all the difference between a cold winter rain and a highly disruptive, messy snowfall.