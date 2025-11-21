The Brief D.C. man accused of soliciting a minor faces sentencing Friday. Detectives linked Brian Dolan, 48, through digital evidence and surveillance video. He faces multiple charges and remains held without bond in Fairfax County.



A Washington, D.C., man accused of soliciting a minor online is expected to be sentenced Friday.

What we know:

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Brian Dolan, 48, was taken into custody in December 2023 after parents told police their child had been communicating with someone through Snapchat and had received multiple illicit images.

The parents also reported the suspect tried to convince the juvenile to meet him at an area shopping center.

Detectives said they reviewed digital evidence and linked Dolan through digital footprints. His identity was confirmed through surveillance video and devices allegedly used in the solicitation.

Dolan was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor and one count of production of child pornography. He has been held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information regarding incidents involving this individual are asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online.

Sentencing set for DC man accused of soliciting minor online (Fairfax County Police Department)