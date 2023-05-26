Sentencing delayed for Prince George's County cop who assaulted a handcuffed teen

Once hailed a hero, a Prince George's County police officer who was scheduled to be sentenced in court Friday will have to wait to find out his fate.

Earlier this month, Corporal Darryl Wormuth was found guilty of assaulting a handcuffed teen in 2020.

On Friday, a judge decided to hold off on sentencing him after text messages surfaced that FOX 5 has learned are "racist in tone."

The texts, according to a source, are from Wormuth to several group chats that include police officers and community members.

On May 2, Cpl. Wormuth was found guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct. Investigators believe Wormuth grabbed a teenager by the neck and assaulted him while he was handcuffed during a traffic stop in Suitland back in October 2020.

Fellow officers who were on the scene alerted their commanders to the incident. Wormuth's police powers were suspended several days later, and he was suspended without pay.

Wormuth has been with the Prince George's County Police Department since 2007. He was indicted on April 27, 2021.

In 2018, Wormuth rescued a 1-year-old girl from a hot car in Palmer Park.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.