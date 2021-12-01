Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing from Loudoun County

Authorities have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old man missing from Loudoun County.

Police say Richard Nyren was last seen on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in Chantilly, Virginia.

Richard Nyren (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Richard is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 177 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He may have been wearing a yellow turtleneck and blue jeans with black boots and could be driving a 1989 red Toyota Camry with Virginia plates: OKZ827.

Officers say Richard suffers from a cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at (703) 777-1021.