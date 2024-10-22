Where to vote early in Maryland

The Brief Early voting starts in Maryland on October 24. Early voting lasts until October 31. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Early in-person voting in Maryland for the 2024 presidential election starts on Oct. 24.

Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Once early voting starts in Maryland, voters can head to an early voting center in the county where they live.

Voting during early voting is the same as voting on Election Day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and vote your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone, unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

Voters can also review the sample ballot from the voter look-up website.

How to vote via mail-in ballot in Maryland

If you're voting via mail-in ballot, you can mail your ballot to your local board of elections , you can hand-deliver your ballot to your local board of elections by 8 pm on election day, or you can take your ballot to a ballot drop box. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

Who can vote early in Maryland?

Any person that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person that is eligible to register to vote can vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address. You will be able to register to vote and cast your ballot.