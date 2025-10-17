Senate government shutdown vote not expected Friday; No Kings protests return to DC this weekend

The Brief Senate won’t vote Friday as shutdown enters Day 17. Democrats demand health care guarantees before funding deal. No Kings protests return to D.C. this weekend amid growing frustration.



Friday marks Day 17 of the shutdown. The Senate isn’t expected to reconvene until Monday, ensuring the closure stretches into next week. Congress remains at a standstill. The House hasn’t met in a month, and senators left Washington Thursday frustrated by the lack of progress.

Shutdown talks stall

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a stopgap spending bill for the 10th time, refusing to back down from demands that Congress address health care benefits before reopening the government. The vote failed 51–45, falling short of the 60 needed to advance under Senate filibuster rules.

President Donald Trump has shown little urgency to broker a deal, even as Democrats insist no breakthrough is possible without his direct involvement.

Republicans say they won’t negotiate until a short-term funding bill passes. Democrats say they won’t agree without guarantees to extend health insurance subsidies.

The standoff has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, many without pay, and brought legislative business to a halt.

The shutdown is on track to surpass the 16-day closure in 2013, which also centered on the Affordable Care Act. The longest shutdown lasted 35 days in 2019.

While the military received pay this week, future payments remain uncertain. The White House budget office says it cost $6.5 billion to cover this period, with the next one due in two weeks.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has tried to pressure Democrats to break from their strategy, but it hasn’t worked. Bipartisan talks on health care continue but have yet to yield progress.

Democrats say they won’t budge without a guarantee to extend tax credits for health plans. They warn that millions of Americans, including small business owners, farmers, and contractors, could face steep premium hikes in the coming weeks.

With a November 1 deadline looming in most states, Democrats believe voters will demand Republicans come to the table.

‘No Kings’ protests return to DC

The "No Kings" protests are back in Washington, D.C., and organizers say this weekend’s events will be bigger than ever.

More than 2,700 demonstrations are planned nationwide Saturday, with several taking place across the D.C. region.

Organizers say the movement has grown significantly since last June’s protests, which coincided with President Trump’s military parade. They expect up to 200,000 participants in D.C. alone, with many more joining across the country.

A flagship event is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near the U.S. Capitol. Other actions begin as early as 9 a.m., including bridge brigades in Arlington, a human chain along Broad Street in Falls Church, and a rally stretching along Route 1 from College Park to Mount Rainier in Prince George’s County.

Evening gatherings are planned in several communities ahead of the main march.

Organizers emphasize a strict commitment to nonviolent action, urging participants to de-escalate any confrontations and leave weapons at home.