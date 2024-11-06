Senate election results: Republicans win majority

The Brief Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate for the first time in four years. Nebraska, an unexpected battleground state, helped push Republicans over the top. The party will hold at least 52 seats, enough for an outright majority.



Republicans won a majority of the U.S. Senate amid Donald Trump's presidential win, retaking the upper chamber for the first time in four years.

The party will hold at least 52 seats, enough for an outright majority.

Democratic efforts to oust firebrand Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida also failed.

The unexpected battleground of Nebraska pushed Republicans over the top. Incumbent GOP Sen. Deb Fischer brushed back a surprisingly strong challenge from independent newcomer Dan Osborn.

RELATED ELECTION COVERAGE: 2024 Election Coverage.

It’s not yet clear who will serve as the next Senate majority leader. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is the longest serving Senate leader in history, announced earlier this year that he would step down.

The last time the GOP had a majority in the Senate was January 2021, before Democrats took control of the Senate by a 50-50 split. In the event of a split vote, the vice president can cast the tiebreaker, which gave Democrats a one-vote majority in Harris. Democrats expanded their majority to 51-49 in the 2022 midterm elections. '

Meanwhile, control over the House of Representatives remained up for grabs on Wednesday morning, with over 100 races yet to be called.

The Source

This report includes information from The Associated Press, The New York Times, Politico, The Hill, FOX 5 DC, NPR, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Forbes and previous FOX TV Stations reporting.