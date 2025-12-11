Sen. Kaine urges vote on Venezuela military actions, presses for ACA subsidy extension

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is demanding that Congress vote on whether the United States should continue military operations against Venezuela, telling The Final 5 with Jim Lokay that the Trump administration has taken significant military action without congressional approval.

Kaine said the latest development — the U.S. Coast Guard seizing an oil tanker leaving Venezuela for Cuba — fits into what he called an unauthorized escalation.

What they're saying:

"We view this as an escalation of the president’s plan to wage war against Venezuela," Kaine said. "We’re doing boat strikes in international waters. The president has announced he’s authorized covert operations in Venezuela. He’s announced there may be a land invasion soon."

Kaine argued that none of these actions have been approved by lawmakers.

"If you want to be at war with Venezuela, put an authorization on the Senate floor," he said. "I’ll argue against it, but I might lose. But the Constitution makes absolutely plain: you’re not supposed to go to war without a vote of Congress."

The senator said he has "huge concerns" about what he has learned in classified briefings but is unable to share those details publicly. He also criticized congressional committees for refusing to hold hearings on the legality and strategy behind the strikes.

Kaine repeated his call for the administration to release the full video of a deadly boat strike that has drawn international scrutiny.

"Secretary Hegseth and the president were proud to publicize the video of the first strike," Kaine said. "If you could use the first as part of your promotional campaign, then the American public should see the whole thing."

ACA subsidies vote coming

Kaine also confirmed the Senate will vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year. He warned that millions of Americans could see steep premium increases if Congress fails to act.

"One hundred percent of Democrats support extending the tax credits," he said. "Seventy-five percent of the American public also support this. We need to find at least 13 Republicans who will join us."

He said constituents have told him their premiums could "triple or quadruple" without the extension. Kaine argued that lawmakers missed an opportunity to protect coverage earlier in the year.

"It would have only taken $350 billion to protect the health care of 25 million Americans," Kaine said. "Ten years of health care savings for all — $350 billion. Ten years of tax cuts for the 1% — a trillion. What a statement about misplaced priorities."