Security questions emerge after WHCD shooting

The Brief A shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner exposed potential security gaps after a suspect allegedly bypassed outer layers by staying inside the hotel. Secret Service agents quickly stopped the attacker, and top officials including President Trump were moved to safety. A security review is planned to assess vulnerabilities and consider changes for future high-profile events.



New questions are being raised about security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a shooting outside the event prompted a rapid Secret Service response and forced top officials to safety.

What we know:

Authorities say 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, of California, attempted to breach a security perimeter outside the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Law enforcement officials say Allen was quickly neutralized by U.S. Secret Service agents before he could reach the ballroom.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and cabinet members were moved to safety within seconds.

The shooting occurred during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a high-profile event attended by top government officials and members of the media.

Multiple reports indicate the suspect may have bypassed the outermost layer of security because he was a guest at the hotel.

The Washington Hilton said it was operating under strict Secret Service protocols, with security coordinated between the Secret Service, Metropolitan Police Department, and hotel staff.

What they're saying:

Ken Gray, a former FBI special agent, said the suspect may have identified a vulnerability by staying inside the hotel.

"He identified the vulnerability gap, by staying inside the hotel, able to bring his weapons at the floor level, and make that run at the checkpoint… when he was tackled and stopped," said Gray.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the Secret Service response, while acknowledging changes could be made moving forward.

"The Secret Service does not detail their procedures or operations to the public for obvious reasons, because you have crazy people who try to hijack them and get around them. So these conversations will take place in private," said Leavitt. "But if adjustments need to be made to protect the president, they will be made."

What's next:

A security review meeting is scheduled this week involving White House officials, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service.

Officials will examine potential changes to security procedures for future events.

President Trump has said he wants the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to be held again within the next 30 days.