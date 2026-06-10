Dulles nears opening of first new concourse in 20 years

The Brief FOX 5 got a behind-the-scenes look Wednesday at the massive expansion project taking shape at Washington Dulles International Airport. After three years of construction, the airport’s new Concourse E is nearing completion and is expected to open this fall. The project is part of a long-term effort to accommodate growing passenger demand.



FOX 5 got a behind-the-scenes look Wednesday at the massive expansion project taking shape at Washington Dulles International Airport.

After three years of construction, the airport’s new Concourse E is nearing completion and is expected to open this fall, according to airport officials. The project is part of a long-term effort to accommodate growing passenger demand.

What they're saying:

"This is the first change, the first addition of new gates to Dulles in 20 years," Richard Golinowski, vice president of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

The first phase of Concourse E will feature 14 new gates, primarily serving United Airlines, officials said. Passengers will also find 17 new shops and restaurants, including national brands such as Wendy’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks and Jimmy John’s, alongside local favorites including Aventino, Ellie Bird and Good Company Doughnuts.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"We’re doing national brands, local brands, and then we have every category — quick service, full service, immersive gaming — giving everybody a little bit of everything coming through the terminal," Jaimini Erskine of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority added.

One of the concourse’s biggest attractions will be a new 40,000-square-foot United Club, which will become the airline’s second-largest lounge in the United States, Erskine said.

"We’ve got multiple lounges that are overcrowded at Dulles, so we’re excited to meet the demand people are asking for," Travis Christ, United Airlines’ director of clubs and lounges added.

What's next:

Concourse E represents the first phase of a broader airport modernization plan that will eventually add 36 new gates through three future concourse expansions, airport officials said. The overall project carries an estimated cost of $22 billion and is expected to be completed by 2034.

Airport officials are also planning future expansions of the AeroTrain system, which would eventually replace the airport’s long-criticized mobile lounges, commonly known as People Movers.

The first phase of Concourse E is currently scheduled to open in September or early October. Looking ahead, United Airlines plans to add additional domestic and international flights as demand continues to grow.

Airport officials added that Dulles is on track to surpass 30 million passengers next year, underscoring the need for expanded facilities and increased capacity in the years ahead.