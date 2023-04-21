Security guard facing charges for showing porn to student at Earle B. Wood Middle School

A middle school security officer is now facing sex charges in Montgomery County.

Police say the incident happened on school grounds and that the security guard was showing porn to a teenage boy.

Varvie Daughtry,36, was arrested and charged this week and a search of his records shows he has a past criminal history that includes other sex charges in D.C. just four years ago.

"How in the world did this man get hired by MCPS in the first place?" asked one parent FOX 5 spoke to.

Daughtry is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor stemming from an incident on November 30, 2022 at Earle B. Wood Middle School in Aspen Hill.

Police reports show just days before, a 13-year-old student had been involved in some sort of fight that resulted in an in-school suspension.

In December, the student told detectives that Daughtry was his supervisor that day and no one else was in the classroom.

At some point, the student asked Daughtry about his job and if he had any others.

That’s when Daughtry said he also worked as a security guard at a D.C. nightclub.

The victim told detectives Daughtry then pulled out his phone and showed photos and videos of naked women and people having sex.

The victim told detectives he felt uncomfortable and knew the images were inappropriate.

Then last month – detectives served Daughtry with a search warrant and found photos on his phone that matched the victim’s description.

In March 2018, Daughtry pleaded guilty to sex solicitation charges in Washington D.C.

He also previously served time in prison for an armed robbery back in 2004 when he was 18, but those charges were transferred to juvenile court given his age.

It incident has many wondering how Daughtry was hired to work for Montgomery County Public Schools in the first place.

"My daughter and I were just talking about it today," said Melissa Hinton. "She said ‘Mom I don’t understand how they say they keep us safe that there’s this man working with us, supposed to be taking care of us and keeping us safe and doing these things,’ and she was really upset about it. She was really upset there was a kid her age being shown this pornographic material."

The school principal sent home a letter to families calling the allegations troubling and reprehensible, adding they do not represent the values of MCPS and the Wood community.

Daughtry is being held without bond.

It’s not clear how long he may have worked at the school or if he was fired or put on leave.

FOX 5 did reach out to Montgomery County Public Schools to ask about that and their hiring practices but have not hear back.

Read the full letter to parents below: