The Brief A security guard fired a weapon at a shopping center Wednesday, police say. Police charged him with reckless endangerment after reviewing video and witness accounts. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.



A security guard has been charged with reckless endangerment after police say he discharged his firearm Wednesday at a shopping center in Prince George’s County.

Gun discharged

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the Penn Forest Shopping Center in the 3300 block of Walters Lane.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and later interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage.

Guard faces charges

Detectives say the guard, who was hired by the shopping center, fired the weapon but no injuries were reported.

FOX 5’s Shomari Stone says a witness told him a man got in argument with the security guard after the guard told him to leave the shopping center property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Security guard charged after firing weapon at shopping center: police