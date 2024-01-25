Security guard beaten, robbed in Georgetown: police

D.C. police say a security guard was beaten and robbed early Thursday morning in Georgetown.

The attack happened just before 2:25 a.m. in the 3200 Block of P Street.

Police were unable to confirm if a gun was taken or if the guard was on-duty at the time of the attack.

Officials say the security guard suffered a laceration and is expected to be OK.

Investigators are searching for a suspect wearing all black clothing who was last seen in a Honda Pilot driving in an unknown direction away from the area.