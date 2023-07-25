Security guard accidentally shoots self in hand at DMV, Arlington County police say

An armed security guard at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Arlington accidentally shot himself in the hand, police say.

Arlington County police officers were called to the 4100 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive just after 7 a.m. on July 24.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered that an armed security guard was in a backroom preparing for the day when he accidentally discharged his gun, hitting his hand.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The guard was identified as 29-year-old Nana Agyire of Chevy Chase. Agyire was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and released on a summons.



