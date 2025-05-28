Secret Service officers suspended after alleged altercation outside Obama’s DC home: report

The Brief Secret Service officers suspended after an alleged altercation outside Obama’s D.C. home. Incident caught on audio, video shows officers shoving and punching each other. Secret Service confirms fight but has not commented on suspensions or further actions.



Two U.S. Secret Service officers have been suspended following an alleged altercation outside former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C. residence last week, officials told FOX News Digital.

What we know:

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but reports indicate the officers were involved in a physical confrontation in front of the home.

The incident allegedly happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 21 when one reportedly called for a supervisor to respond before "I whoop this girl’s a**," FOX reports, citing an audio recording posted online.

Altercation caught on video

A video published Tuesday by RealClearPolitics, in addition to the audio recording, claims to show the two female officers shoving and punching each other.

FOX News Digital said Secret Service confirmed the fight to them. They have not commented on the suspensions or whether further disciplinary action will be taken. It is unclear what led to the fight.

Full statement from Secret Service

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21. The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further." – Secret Service spokesperson

