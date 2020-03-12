Second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus announced in Loudoun County

The Loudoun County Health Department announced on Thursday that it has identified its second “presumptive positive” case of the novel coronavirus.

The county announced its first case two days ago.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the health department, the most recent case is linked to the first.

READ MORE: Loudoun County resident who tested 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus linked to Christ Church in Georgetown

The second case is a male in his 40s. The test result was returned to the health department Wednesday night.

The man is currently isolated at home, and “doing well.”