Loudoun County resident who tested 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus linked to Christ Church in Georgetown

A Loudoun County resident who has tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus was believed to have come in contact with a person with the virus while attending Christ Church in Georgetown.

The resident is in their 40s and is doing well while isolated at home. The Loudoun County Health Department says they learned about the case early Tuesday morning following testing for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

Officials say the positive test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmatory testing by CDC.

"We know the risk of coronavirus disease—or COVID-19—increases among close contacts of infected persons," said Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend in a statement. "In this case, based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the risk to the general Loudoun community remains low."

“We anticipated that a case of COVID-19 would be diagnosed in our community at some point,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall. “It is important that we all follow the prevention guidance issued by the CDC to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.”