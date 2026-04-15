A second juvenile has died after a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast D.C., according to police.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE.

Police said two juvenile males, ages 13 and 12, were near the parking lot of a Circle Seven convenience store when gunfire erupted.

RELATED: 1 juvenile killed, another critically injured in Northeast DC shooting

The 13‑year‑old died shortly after the shooting. The 12‑year‑old was hospitalized in critical condition and was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe two suspects fired weapons, though the motive remains unclear.

Dozens of evidence markers were visible on the ground at the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Second juvenile dies after double shooting in northeast DC