1 juvenile killed, another critically injured in Northeast DC shooting

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The Brief Two juvenile males were shot in Northeast D.C., according to police. Police have confirmed that one of the minors has died. The other remains in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear.



A juvenile has died and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Both victims are male, according to police. It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

What we know:

According to D.C. police, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Kenilworth Ave., NE.

They say two juvenile male victims were shot. They are believed to be 12 and 13 years old.

The 13-yar-old is reportedly the victim who died. The 12-year-old remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Details on the circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

It's not clear if there is a suspect in the shooting, or if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

Road closures:

All southbound lanes of DC-295 were shut down in the 700 block of Kenilworth Ave., NE. at Burroughs Ave., NE.

Those lanes have since reopened.

Police say they will provide an update soon. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.