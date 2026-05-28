Purcellville vice mayor, town manager suspended ahead of criminal trial

The Brief Purcellville Vice Mayor Ben Nett and Town Manager Kwasi Frasier have been suspended effective immediately. Both men have been charged with bid rigging and conspiracy. Nett and Fraser will begin their criminal trial in December.



Two Purcellville officials were suspended on Thursday as they await trial for alleged bid rigging.

Purcellville vice mayor, town manager suspended

What we know:

A judge ruled on Thursday to suspend Vice Mayor Ben Nett and Town Manager Kwasi Frasier effective immediately. Before Thursday's decision, both men were on administrative leave.

The backstory:

Both men are facing charges of alleged bid-rigging and conspiracy and are awaiting trial.

Nett was accused of misconduct connected to efforts to dismantle the town’s police department during a multimillion‑dollar budget shortfall.

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Nett and Frasier were arrested last summer.

In April, a civil jury found Nett violated policy, but elected to keep him in office.

Dig deeper:

Attorneys for both men argued emergency legislation signed by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger was invalid. The legislation paved the way for the men's suspensions. A Loudoun County judge upheld Spanberger's legislation, suspending Nett and Frasier.

The judge also struck down the defense's argument that a suspension would be considered punishment.

Mayor speaks out

What they're saying:

Purcellville Mayor Brian Morgan spoke to FOX 5 after Thursday's ruling saying the town got the result it wanted.

"The way business has been getting done in Percival, and particularly by Mr. Nett, has been inappropriate, has not been transparent, and it has not been just to the citizens of Percellville," Mirgan said. "So the result right now of the judge suspending him immediately gets us the end state that we were looking for."

What's next:

Nett and Frasier's trial is set for December.