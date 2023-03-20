Former DC deputy mayor under investigation after recently leaving role

article

Former DC Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio is under investigation by the legal counsel’s office after leaving his role last week, according to the mayor's office.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement on Monday saying the circumstances of Falcicchio's departure led her to initiate an investigation. She says the investigation "does not involve any allegations of improprieties related to business transactions."

Here is the full statement from Mayor Bowser:

"As you are aware, last week John Falcicchio departed from the DC government. I know you have many questions, but please understand that as this is a sensitive matter that includes privacy concerns, we will not be able to discuss it any further. However, I am able to say that the circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation. The legal counsel’s office is leading the investigation, following established policies and procedures. I have made it clear that my expectation is that all staff will cooperate fully with this investigation.

"I can also tell you that this investigation does not involve any allegations of improprieties related to business transactions. There is no reason for our important work on behalf of the residents of the District of Columbia to slow down. I have every confidence in my new Chief of Staff, Lindsey Parker, and in our Interim Deputy Mayor, Keith Anderson, and in the 37,000 employees of DC Government to keep us moving ahead."

Falcicchio held both the roles of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and Chief of Staff within the Bowser Administration. He has held both roles since 2014. Prior to joining the administration, Falcicchio volunteered as Bowser's campaign advisor and director of transition. He was also a long time aide to former D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty.