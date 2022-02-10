Second 16-year-old arrested for bomb threat at KIPP DC College Prep

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat at KIPP DC College Preparatory. He is the second 16-year-old arrested Thursday for calling in threats to D.C. area schools.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the 16-year-old boy has been charged with terroristic threats for allegedly calling in the bomb threat on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

MPD continues to investigate the matter with help from federal agencies.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Earlier today, authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to multiple bomb threats that were made at a number of D.C. schools Wednesday that led to evacuations and disruptions.

Officials say that teen is also facing terroristic threats charges.