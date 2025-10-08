10-year-old boy missing from Alexandria found safe, authorities say
UPDATE: Authorities say 10-year-old Jeremiah Pombor has been found and is safe.
A previous version of the story appears below:
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities are searching for 10-year-old Jeremiah Pombor, who was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tower Drive in Alexandria.
Last seen Tuesday
Virginia State Police describe Jeremiah as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds.
Wearing all black
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs, and may be carrying a bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch line at (703) 691-2131 or online at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Virginia State Police.