10-year-old boy missing from Alexandria found safe, authorities say

UPDATE: Authorities say 10-year-old Jeremiah Pombor has been found and is safe.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities are searching for 10-year-old Jeremiah Pombor, who was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tower Drive in Alexandria. (Virginia State Police)

Authorities are searching for 10-year-old Jeremiah Pombor, who was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tower Drive in Alexandria.

Last seen Tuesday

Virginia State Police describe Jeremiah as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds.

Wearing all black

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs, and may be carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch line at (703) 691-2131 or online at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.