Search underway for deadly Wheaton hit-and-run suspect vehicle in Montgomery

article

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run occurred Tuesday, Sept. 23, on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton. Police are searching for a silver Audi A4 or S4 with front-end damage. Public assistance is requested to identify the suspect vehicle and driver.



Detectives are continuing to investigate a deadly hit-and-run incident on Veirs Mill Road that left a woman dead and the driver still at large.

Police investigation underway in Wheaton

What we know:

The incident took place around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, when a 52-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle on eastbound Veirs Mill Road at Ennalls Avenue. The vehicle, believed to be a silver 2009–2012 Audi A4 or S4, drove away from the scene before police arrived.

Montgomery County police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the accident. The woman was found in critical condition and transported to a hospital, where she later died. The suspect vehicle is expected to have damage to the windshield, right front fog light assembly, left front headlight assembly and possibly missing passenger side fog light assembly.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

The victim's name has not been released as officials are notifying her family.