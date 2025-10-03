Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in Northeast DC

The Brief A man was shot and killed near a Metro stop in Northeast D.C. Friday night. Police say the victim is an adult male. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a ski mask and a black sweatshirt, possibly still armed with a handgun.



Police are actively searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near a Metro stop in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

What we know:

According to police, the call for service came in at 7:19 p.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male, unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives were called and the victim was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police say they are looking for a Black man wearing a ski mask and a black sweatshirt, possibly still armed with a handgun.

Road closures:

Police say the 600 Block of Rhode Island Ave., NE, is blocked in both directions until further notice.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route or follow the directions provided by MPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.