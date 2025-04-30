Search for gunman underway after man shot multiple times outside Fairfax County nightclub

A man is in the hospital, recovering from several gunshot wounds after a fight outside a Fairfax County nightclub.

Fairfax County detectives say the man who was shot multiple times is at a hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened outside the Black Rose Lounge in the 5800 block of Seminary Road in Bailey’s Crossing around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Fairfax County investigators say two men got into an argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire shooting the other man several times in the upper body.

Police interviewed potential witnesses in the large crowd but the shooter has not yet been caught after fleeing the scene.

FOX 5 tried to get more information from a manager here at the Black Rose Lounge, but he declined to comment at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fairfax County police.