Authorities are searching for suspects they say detonated explosive devises outside a bank and several stores in northeast D.C. over the weekend.

Police say the incidents started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when an explosive device was detonated on the sidewalk near the ATM at the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place.

At 4:36 a.m., police say the suspects detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store in the 700 block of H Street.

Around 4:45 am, investigators say the suspects threw a Molotov cocktail style object at the Safeway store located in the 300 block of 40th Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail, other explosive devices detonated outside DC businesses

Damage was caused in each of the instances. Police say it appears the suspects targeted the commercial establishments but not any people. No injuries were reported.

Officials released images captured by surveillance cameras of a vehicle used by one of the suspects described as a gold/champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland plate: 17971CK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A $20,000 reward is being offered in the case.