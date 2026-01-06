‘An act of pure evil’: Family mourns victim of random PG County shootings

The Brief Joseph Holt III, 65, was killed in what police say was a random shooting spree in Prince George’s County; his family called the attack "an act of pure evil." Police believe Holt’s killing is connected to three other shootings the same day, with two victims hospitalized in stable condition and another narrowly avoiding injury. A person of interest is in custody, and investigators say the shootings appear to have been random as the case remains under investigation.



The family of a 65-year-old man killed in a random shooting spree in Prince George's County spoke exclusively to FOX 5 DC, calling the shooting "an act of pure evil."

What we know:

On Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police Department responded to Watkins Park Plaza, where they found Joseph Holt III suffering from gunshot wounds in his car.

Holt died at the scene.

Police say Holt's shooting was connected to three others in the area on the same day. One male and one female victim have been taken to the hospital, but in stable condition. A fourth person was shot at in their car but was not hit.

Officials have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with all four shootings. Police believe the shootings to be random. The investigation is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

"This is very random and I just like to think of it as an act of pure evil," said Akilah Holt, the victim's niece. "Upper Marlboro is a safe place. My uncle was a longtime resident of Upper Marlboro and him, like so many others of that community, feel safe there. He felt safe there and now we just have to wonder what would drive somebody to do such a horrendous thing."

Holt's daughter Deadria shared a message for her father's killer:

"He would literally give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was literally everything, so for you to just take a light out of my life and my family and everybody who knows him, you're the worst. And I wish nothing good for you," said Deadria Holt.