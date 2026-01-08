Renee Nicole Macklin Good, Old Dominion graduate, mourned by Virginia university community

The Brief Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, was identified as the woman killed in the ICE shooting. The Old Dominion graduate and mother of three had recently moved to Minnesota. State and federal authorities are investigating.



The woman shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday was identified as Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37‑year‑old mother of three who was also a graduate of Old Dominion University in Virginia.

According to ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., Macklin Good graduated in December of 2020 from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English.

"It is with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own, Renee (Macklin) Good, a proud Monarch who graduated in December of 2020 from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English," Hemphill said in a statement. "Following Renee’s tragic killing earlier today in Minneapolis, our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, loved ones, and the Monarch Nation."

The Associated Press reports she was a U.S. citizen born in Colorado and appears to have had no criminal history beyond a traffic ticket.

On social media, Macklin Good described herself as a "poet and writer and wife and mom," and said she was "experiencing Minneapolis," alongside a pride flag emoji on her Instagram profile.

A Pinterest profile photo shows her smiling with a young child pressed against her cheek, along with posts about tattoos, hairstyles and home décor.

Her ex‑husband, who asked not to be identified for their children’s safety, said she had just dropped off her 6‑year‑old son at school Wednesday and was driving home with her partner when they encountered ICE agents on a snowy Minneapolis street. The family had moved there last year from Kansas City, Missouri.

Video recorded by bystanders and posted online shows an officer approaching her car, ordering her to open the door and pulling on the handle. When she begins to pull forward, another ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle draws his weapon and fires at least two shots into the car at close range.

"This is yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation," Hemphill's statement continued. "Indeed, this tragedy reflects the deep strain being felt in countless communities across our nation. As citizens, it is our duty and right to call upon leaders and officials to restore civility in all facets of our lives, especially at the hands of those who are entrusted to protect and serve."

"May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace. My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history," Hemphill said.

Minnesota state and federal authorities are investigating the shooting.