Parents, community members continue to voice concerns about MCPS redistricting

Parents and community leaders voiced strong opposition Thursday during a Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education working meeting over a controversial redistricting proposal known as "Option H."

The plan was introduced on Dec. 1 alongside three other options as part of the district’s broader attendance zone review.

Under Option H, Wootton High School would be permanently closed, with students reassigned to the newly built Crown High School in Gaithersburg.

The Wootton building would then be used as a temporary holding school for students whose schools are undergoing renovations.

What we know:

Wootton High School has been in decline for years, with parents and government officials long advocating for the building to be rebuilt or renovated.

The proposal to close the school rather than invest in repairs has sparked outrage among families and local leaders, who argue the decision prioritizes cost savings over the safety of students and staff.

The Rockville Mayor's office sent a letter to the MCPS board members and Superintendent on Dec. 19, expressing their disappointment funding for repairs was not included in the budget.

"We are exceedingly concerned that funding has been completely removed from the CIP for this project, and we do not support any option that permanently shuts down Wootton High School and shifts the community of students and teachers three miles outside of Rockville, the letter read.

Critics of the plan say it fails to address long-term overcrowding and raises concerns that the Wootton campus could eventually sit vacant, removing a space they say is vital for community activities in Rockville.

What they're saying:

Rockville City Councilmember Adam Van Grack warned that transferring Wootton students to Crown High could create new capacity issues in the near future.

"This decision, if they go forward with it, is a problem, budgetarily, because to move Wootton over to Crown will create a situation in the near future where Crown itself would be overcrowded," Van Grack said.

Parents also pointed to years of deferred maintenance at Wootton High School.

Claire Matta, a concerned parent, said the school’s deterioration is not a recent issue, noting it has been removed from the Capital Improvement Program twice over the past 20 years.

"It doesn’t solve any of the long-standing issues that Wootton High School has," Matta said. "It’s deteriorating, and frankly MCPS has not maintained the building."

Others warned the proposal would set a troubling precedent. Robert Stoltz said closing a high-performing school due to underinvestment sends the wrong message.

"This would set a horrible precedent if they can close a top-performing school just because they under-invested in the maintenance of the school," Stoltz said.

There were 20 speakers that shared concerns during the public forum, including parents who raised alarms about increased transportation needs and longer commutes if Wootton becomes a holding school.

Rockville Mayor Monique Ashton called for collaboration between the city and MCPS, emphasizing the need for creative solutions to long-standing issues such as mold and asbestos.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 reached out to MCPS.

The district says it values the active engagement and advocacy of the community and that the superintendent is carefully reviewing all feedback before finalizing a formal recommendation.

The superintendent’s redistricting proposal is expected to be presented to the Board of Education in February.